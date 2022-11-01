Arts HQ in Surprise stays busy before Thanksgiving

The West Valley Arts Council will be busy before Thanksgiving at the Arts HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise.

The following three events are planned:

• Visit Arts HQ from 10 am to 3 pm Nov. 12 and get an early start on holiday shopping. West Valley Arts Council’s Holiday Market provides the community with an alternative shopping experience and the opportunity to support local artisans and businesses.

At the Holiday Market guests can enjoy artisan vendor booths, food trucks, live entertainment, fine art and family activities

• The same day and time, guests can visit the opening of the next exhibit in Arts HQ, which will be the West Valley Arts Council Members’ Salon. This exhibit will be on display from Nov. 12-Dec. 16.

This is one of WVAC’s premier annual exhibitions featuring the works of artist members. The Members’ Salon will be a comprehensive art show that showcases the varied creative and skilled works of both Emerging and master-level artists, celebrating the talent, artistry, and originality of their works.

In the tradition of the Parisian art Salons of the 18th and 19th century, the WVAC Members’ Salon will present an exclusive annual exhibition of creative work.

• Arts HQ will be the site of a free drum circle workshop from 10 am until noon Saturday, Nov. 19.

WVAC hosts a drum circle workshop that gives participants hands-on experience in various cultural style drumming, dancing, and singing. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and play a handmade frame drum, while engaged in the art of storytelling.

All instruments will be provided. Musical experience is not necessary and all ages are welcome.

Space is limited so get a free ticket at this web page.