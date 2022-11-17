Arts Heal Aims to Aid Hurricane Ian Recovery

Renowned Dancers from across the world will take the stage at the Artis—Naples for Arts Heal, a fundraising effort to benefit the arts organizations affected by Hurricane Ian, November 18, beginning at 8 pm. The event is an initiative of the newly launched Florida Gulfshore Ballet and aims to introduce prominent artists and champions of goodwill, thereby transforming the art of dance into an active recovery effort.

Under the direction of local ballet stars and artistic directors of Florida Gulfshore Ballet, Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero, artists from around the world come together to join in the recovery process of local communities. The event will showcase choreographies from Ballet Xtreme (Zurich), Ballet de Barcelona, ​​Ballet Nacional del Perú, Miami City Ballet, United Ballet Theater of Orlando, Tampa City Ballet, Arts Ballet Theater of Florida, Houston Ballet, and alumni of the Gulfshore Ballet School.

All proceeds will be received and disbursed by Collier Community Foundation’s Arts Heal Fund and Collaboratory’s Fund for the Arts in Southwest Florida. The Foundations are deploying these funds to Restore and strengthen the arts community across Lee and Collier Counties, filling integral Healing roles as the region recovers and rebuilds.

“The arts illuminate the human condition, bring people together, and provide a crucial vehicle for healing. Disaster recovery includes addressing the emotional and spiritual healing of the community in addition to material necessities,” said Lopez. “After the massive devastation brought to us by Hurricane Ian, we are touched and humbled by the dancers’ willingness to donate their time and efforts to support their fellow artists. Arts Heal recognizes the need to uplift and protect local artists and artistic organizations in the area, in addition to providing much needed funds during this recovery process.”

Tickets are $25-$150 and are available here. For more information about how to get involved with Arts Heal, please contact Florida Gulfshore Ballet at (239) 451-3088.