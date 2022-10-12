Arts group to hold community group exhibit of small works

The Collaborative, a Warren-based arts nonprofit, has put out a call for submissions for their first ever community art exhibition.

Anyone practicing art in Rhode Island can submit up to four pieces of artwork, 8 inches or smaller, to this non-juried show. “All submissions will be accepted,” said Sandy MacDonald, the Collaborative Gallery Coordinator, “as long as they fit the criteria. We’re accepting 2D artworks of all mediums and 3D artwork in sculpture, ceramics and metal works that are 8 inches or smaller. All work must be non-functional and original by the submitting artist.”

The registration deadline is Friday, November 18th. There is a Submission fee, however, there will be no sales commission on any art sold during the exhibit; 100% of any sales goes back to the artist.

MacDonald sees this as a chance to reach out to artists of all ages who might not have the opportunities to get their work into other galleries. “The real goal of this is to create a sense of community,” said MacDonald. “Artists, like myself, tend to work in silos, way apart from everyone else. So, this is a great opportunity to engage with other creative people in Rhode Island. We (The Collaborative) aim to truly build a community of working artists and this highlights that effort.”

The work will be on exhibit December 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 at The Collaborative Studio, 4 Market St, Warren, RI. The opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled for Thursday December 8th from 6-8pm.

For more information and to submit your work, please visit: www.thecollaborative02885.org/small-works-show