Arts grant applications now open in Sandpoint





SANDPOINT — The City of Sandpoint will begin accepting grant applications today for a one-time competitive sub-grant program that will provide operating support to nonprofit arts organizations.

“There has been an amazing buzz going around the community about this,” Upton said. “This isn’t a huge town, so it’s amazing how fast it has spread.”

Sandpoint Arts and Historic Preservation Officer Heather Upton explained that this opportunity is the result of the city being awarded a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts with American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2021.

Upton’s new position as Arts and Historic Preservation Officer position is funded with $50,000 of the original grant, while the other $100,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations through the City’s National Endowment for the Arts-American Rescue Plan Operations Support Grant.

“My position alone is really making history,” she said. “There are not a lot of cities that have a position for someone to oversee arts, history, and historic preservation in a community. In 2021, when they adopted the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Master Plan, they immediately understood that they needed a city staff member to be implementing that plan specifically.”

The goal of the competitive grant program is to offer operating support to arts organizations and programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant Awards will be made based on the organization’s specific needs and will range from $5,000 to $30,000. This reimbursement program will be offered only once and documentation of expenses will be required before reimbursement is made. The period of performance will be Nov. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023.

Eligible organizations include Nonprofits that are either based in Sandpoint or provide services in Sandpoint that meaningfully contribute to the themes and goals identified in the city’s adopted Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Master Plan.

“What’s really going to be fun is to see who in our community comes forward and defines what our art programming is,” Upton said.

Those who apply must have a Unique Entity Identifier number issued by the Federal System for Award Management – which may be found at SAM.gov, be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization currently registered with the State of Idaho, and hold an active City of Sandpoint business license. Institutions of higher education, units of state or local government and Federally recognized Indian tribal governments are also eligible.

Qualified applicants can apply by accessing the grant Portal on the City of Sandpoint’s website at www.sandpointidaho.gov. The application process opens Sept. 15 and closes on Sept. 30.

“I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to work on this sub-grant and really give a boost to our arts community,” Upton said. “I’m hoping that people can really think outside the box in terms of art programming.”

For questions, contact Upton at 208-946-2705 or [email protected]

