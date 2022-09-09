Arts Glances: Garden design talk, Angkor Wat program, wild mushroom lecture

Garden design talk

BAR HARBOR — The Beatrix Farrand Society’s program season at Garland Farm concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4 pm with “Winterland: Create a Beautiful Garden for Every Season.” The speaker is Cathy Rees.

“Winterland” was written for northern gardeners and designers who want to celebrate their outdoor spaces during the winter months. In her talk, Rees will discuss design strategies to employ, elements to emphasize and gardening practices to adopt that will make a garden more engaging throughout the winter and during the other seasons.

Registration is requested. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Students are admitted free. All programs are also available online via Zoom.

For information, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs.

Travel talk

BAR HARBOR — Hidden in the jungles of Cambodia for a thousand years, the Angkor Empire is again revealed in its Majestic temples and intricate bas reliefs.

Jesup Memorial Library will host a talk by Bob Thayer on Angkor Wat on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m

Angkor Wat is the largest such temple in the world and one of many in the area around Siem Reap. Thayer’s program gives a sample of the beauty and history of these temples.

For more information, call the library at (207) 288-4245.

Wild mushroom lecture

WINTER HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute is hosting a lecture titled “Wild Mushrooms in Maine: Entering a World of Wonder and Ecological Treasure” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m

The speaker is Greg Marley, author of “Mushrooms for Health: Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi” and the award-winning “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore, and Mystic of Mushrooms.”

Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He has spread his love of mushrooms to hundreds through walks, talks and classes held across New England over the past 30 years.

For more information, call (207) 288-1310 or visit www.schoodicinstitute.org.

Bagaduce Chorale to begin fall season

BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Chorale will begin rehearsals for its fall season on at 7 pm Monday, Sept. 19.

The Chorale is welcoming new Singers and returning members. Rehearsals will be on Monday evenings at Bagaduce Music Rehearsal Hall at 49 South St. in Blue Hill and will run from 7-9 pm through Dec. 12. Holiday concerts will be on the weekend of Dec. 16 in Bar Harbor and Blue Hill.

All singers are welcome with no auditions required. Arrive early to sign in and

receive music. The membership fee is $60, and all Singers should register online at www.bagaducechorale.org. At this time, masking during rehearsals will be optional, subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

For more information, go online to the group’s website or email [email protected].

CORRECTION

In an article in the Aug. 25 issue titled “Celebrating 40 years of Island Artisans,” a photo of Pottery was attributed to the wrong artist. The correct artist is Kaitlyn Miller.