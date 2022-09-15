Arts Glances: Craft Fair, artist meet & greet, author talks

Craft fair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Arts Association and YWCA Mount Desert Island will be hosting a craft fair on the front lawn of Pemetic Elementary School from 10 am to 5 pm Sept. 17-18.

The free event on Main Street will feature local artists and crafters. For more information, visit http://islandartsassociation.com.

Meet the artist

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Meet musical artist Jill Haley at 2 pm Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Sieur De Monts Nature Center, 47 Sweetwater Circle, Bar Harbor.

Haley was the Park’s composer-in-residence in 2021 and has come back to Acadia to share music from her work, “The Forests and Shores of Acadia.”

Parking is expected to be limited.

Talk explores what makes us human

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host author and artist Philip Heckscher at 5:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 21, to discuss his memoir “Togo: Being Human.”

In the memoir, Heckscher recounts his experiences traveling with a friend in West Africa in the early 1970s, engaging with local communities, participating and observing without judgment by putting aside their own cultural habits and expectations. The book is illustrated with many black and white photographs by Lucas Kiers.

Heckscher currently lives with his spouse on Mount Desert Island, where he occasionally teaches Chinese calligraphy at the College of the Atlantic.

This event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. Registration is recommended at nehlibrary.org.

The bitter education of Dan Burt

BAR HARBOR — Join author and poet Dan Burt at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 22, for a hybrid talk about his new book, “Every Wrong Direction: An Émigré’s Memoir.” The book follows Burt from his working-class childhood in south Philadelphia and a Philadelphia commuter college to Cambridge and then to Yale Law School, across the working to upper classes, three countries and seven cities over 43 years. It maps his pursuit of, and disillusionment with, the American Dream.

Burt’s work has appeared in The Financial Times, The Sunday Times and The New Statesman, and many other publications, newspapers, periodicals and anthologies. He is also the author of four books of Poetry and prose and a brief childhood memoir called “You Think It Strange.”

Copies of Burt’s book will be on sale the night of the event and at Sherman’s Bookstore in Bar Harbor.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required for both the in person and Zoom event. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/burt or email [email protected].

A curator’s account

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Senior College opens its monthly Food for Thought series with an online talk and slide presentation by author Carl Little at noon Friday, Sept. 23.

In his talk, Little will highlight the process of curating three shows currently on view in Maine: “Picturing Penobscot Bay” at the Penobscot Marine Museum, “The Art of Monson: A Bicentennial Celebration” at the Monson Arts Gallery and “Clark Fitz- Gerald: Castine’s Celebrated Sculptor-in-Residence” at the Castine Historical Society. Work from the shows will be included in the talk.

A Somesville Resident since 1989, Little is the author of many art books, including the forthcoming “The Art of Penobscot Bay,” co-authored with his brother David. In 2021, the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award for art writing.

Register for this event online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]. For more information, call (207) 288-9500.

ANP Artist in Residence

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — It’s not too late to apply for Acadia’s 2023 Artist-in-Residence program. Applications are being accepted online through Sept. 30. Details can be found at go.nps.gov/AcadiaArt.

In observance of the 30th anniversary of the program, the park is waiving the application fee and creating more opportunities for local artists, including one Residency reserved for a student at an area high school.