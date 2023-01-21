Arts Garage Collaborates With Haitian American Chamber Of Commerce To Present JEAN CAZE

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced a Collaboration with the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce to present Jean Caze, a Featured soloist in Michael Bublé’s band, on Sunday, February 26, at 7 pm.

“Music holds an important place in Haitian society and culture and is a part of Everyday life in Haiti, so it is Meaningful for Arts Garage to celebrate Haitian American music and the people who love it,” says Waldo.

Acknowledging the great value of nonprofit organizations like Arts Garage and the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce working together, the Chamber’s Vice President Djénane StFleur Gourgue adds, “Business Ventures are like creativity-they require Courage and patience.”

Hailed by The New York Times for his “strong, and unexpectedly diverse” performance that evoked Miles Davis, Caze is known for his original blend of Haitian American music, with rhythms inspired by Rara, Konpa, Racine, and American backbeats. The lyrics tell the Tales of heroic freedom fighters that shaped the Fate of millions, while the show itself engages the audience by inviting them to sing, move, and even dance, as they discover the richness of Haitian culture.

Jean Caze’s latest CD, Amedé, features his Blend of Haitian American musical Styles and features the Queen of Haitian song, Emeline Michel, among other Talented artists, many of which will be accompanying him at Arts Garage including:

· David Chiverton who is a member of the Smoogies, and has toured with Sheila, E., Jon Secada, and Lauryn Hill.

· Dion Keith Kerr, also a member of the Smoogies and a South Florida staple of the music scene, who will add his voice on electric bass.

· Super producer and multi-instrumentalist Dwayne Bennett will make his debut with Jean’s group on keys.

· Haitian American saxophone sensation, and Jazz Ambassador for the US Department of State, Claudens Louis will fill-out the amazing group.

Tickets are $35-$40 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.