Arts Fund Exhibit Considers Influence of Politics and Culture on Motherhood | Arts & Entertainment

The Kind of Mother: Coloring Outside the Lines of Motherhood is the name of a new show opening in The Arts Fund’s Community Gallery at La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S Hope Ave. F119, Santa Barbara.

An opening reception will take place during the bi-monthly Art Walk, 5-8 pm Jan. 20, held throughout the plaza.

The Arts Fund exhibit, curated by Valley in Film, features local artists Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales, Meiya Sidney, Hope Okere, Juan D. Mendoza, and Amber Valley Evangelista.

“The Kind of Mother: Coloring Outside the Line of Motherhood is an exhibition designed to force the audience to appreciate and challenge the influences politics and cultural traditions have on Mothers of today’s society,” said artist and curator Evangelista.

“The curated pieces provide a diverse narrative of the complexities of femininity and motherhood. Femininity, resilience, and nurturing are just a few of the words used to describe the emotion felt from the show,” she said. “Artists show their Vulnerability as a mother, child, and human in a curated show exemplifying the intimate connection with mother.”

For more information, to donate, or to get involved with the Arts Fund, contact

[email protected] or visit www.artsfundsb.org.