Arts Forecast: Hip-Hop Dance Fest, Amoeba Anniversary, Non Stop Bhangra Diwali, more

I’m a wee bit behind this week on recommending fun stuff to do, because that darn election is stretching out forever. But: I highly, highly recommend three things this weekend, besides the below, especially if the rain returns: Orecchiette and Neatballs at new vegan hot spot Rad Radish in Hayes Valley, deliciously warming hot pot at Happy Lamb downtown (bring friends!). and a tasty Martuni or three (be careful) at the inimitable Martuni’s on Market, where you can also catch some fabulous show tunes—sometimes sung by the professionals from the Theater district down the road.

Of course, all of this should be done after spending time in a little Bookstore or record shop, which could really use your support right now. And why not take in some enlightening films you won’t see anywhere else at the Transgender Film Fest and the Arab Film Fest?

ALSO: The Union Square Ice Rink is open now! I love a little bruised knees and winter cheer. And early Christmas music.

EVENTS OF NOTE

FRI/11-SUN/13: SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL HIP-HOP DANCE FEST Are you ready for a boost of energy? Troupes from all over the world are converging for the 24th annual installment of founder Micaya’s Incredible Celebration of an essential, continually Overlooked dance form—this time back in person! If you want to feel your body rock, pop, and lock, this is it. Palace of Fine Arts, SF. More info here.

SAT/12: NON STOP BHANGRA CELEBRATES DIWALI It’s hard to beat a Non Stop Bhangra party, which features contemporary and traditional music and dance from across the Indian diaspora. This Diwali Celebration is set in a gorgeous renovated church, featuring live drumming, dance lessons, Henna tattoos, and lots of Delicious Indian food. 8pm-12:30am, St. Joseph’s Arts Society, SF. More info here.

Coffee Fest 2021: At the Captain + Stoker booth. Photo by Jon Bauer

SAT/12: SAN FRANCISCO COFFEE FESTIVAL Perk it up! Dozens of vendors, roasters, workshops, tastings, appearances, and more at this annual festival for java junkies, where you can enjoy tastings, watch a latte art contest, participate in giveaways, and take a break from the daily grind. 9am-4:30pm, Fort Mason, SF. More info here.

SAT/12: SO PERCUSSION “In this the quartet’s first visit, two short pieces by Puerto Rican-born composer Angélica Negrón explore interactions between the quartet’s percussion instruments and pre-programmed electronic noisemakers, and Nathalie Joachim’s Note to Self combines pre-recorded loops of her own voice with percussion writing as a way of processing her chronic anxiety.” 8pm, Zellerbach Hall, SF. More info here.

SAT/12-SUN/13: SIP SHOP EAT Like, three of my favorite things in one title, I can’t. This two-day Bonanza is giving serious “girls’ day out” energy, which I love. Hit up the Embarcadero Center for this festive event, featuring 60+ small businesses, Unlimited holiday cocktails, Tarot readings, nail bar, and “Sunday Funday.” 3 Embarcadero Center, SF. More info here.

SUN/13: GUY J Israeli producer Guy J helped many get through the Pandemic with a steady stream of gorgeously sculpted, melodic progressive techno sets. He’ll finally get the big reception he deserves at the cavernous San Francisco Mint. Noon-8pm, The Mint, SF. More info here.

SUN/13: AMOEBA SF’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION The perennial Best of the Bay Winner has filled that old Bowling alley in the Haight with musical delights for decades, and they’ve got plenty of aural treats up their sleeve for this celebration: special guest DJs Platurn, Vinnie, Primo & Cristy Bubbles; Hourly giveaways of tasty things like AudioTechnica gear, gift certificate, vinyl, concert tickets, and merch; Beverages from Guayakí, cookies from Batter Up Cakery, lots more! 11am-7pm, Amoeba, SF. More info here.

SAT/13: MANOS LINDAS This unique Berkeley trio blends psychedelic rock and avant-garde stylings with straightforward grooves, weirdo flourishes, and infectious energy. I adore them. 3pm, the Back Room, Berkeley. More info here.