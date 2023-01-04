ARTS FOR RURAL TEXAS RINGS IN THEIR 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Artists, locals, and tourists gathered together to help ARTS for Rural Texas close out 2022 with back-to-back Holiday Shows celebrating creative people in the region.

One of those shows was held this past Saturday on New Year’s Eve at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg, which kicked off the beginning of their 20th Anniversary Campaign.

ARTS for Rural Texas started as a handful of artists teaching local children on pop-up tables on the patio outside Orsak’s in Fayetteville and has evolved over the past twenty years.

It is now a multi-county endeavor that has provided free arts education classes and fine arts experiences for over 25,000 children and adults throughout the region.

They are currently running one Holiday Show at the ARTS Ross Gallery in Fayetteville that ends this Saturday, January 7.

The other show, which is at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg, closes on January 21St to make way for the “We Are ARTS’ 20th Anniversary Teacher and Staff Show.”

ARTS for Rural Texas is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides free art, after school programs and fine arts assemblies to over 4,500 youth each year.

Funds from these exhibitions go to support their community programs. For more information, visit their website at http://artsforruraltexas.org.