‘Arts for All’ at Adrian schools drawing student interest

ADRIAN — Already a couple of months into the 2022-23 school year, Adrian Public Schools officials are seeing an impact on continued student engagement with programming offered through the district’s new “Arts for All” initiative.

“Arts for All” has an intentional focus on promoting the fine arts offerings at the district to its students throughout the elementary, middle and high schools. It has been a vision and a collaborative goal for many years, but was just recently adopted and put into place prior to the current school year.

While focusing heavily on engaging students in the fine arts — music, performing arts and visual arts — the initiative also factors in how those programs work hand-in-hand with academics and athletics.

APS offers curricular opportunities in band, choir, orchestra, visual arts, drama, dance and other fine arts classes throughout the school year, a news release from the district said.

Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker

“We are excited about the expanded fine arts opportunities for our students being provided by the Fine Arts Department,” Superintendent Nate Parker said in the release. In August, Michelle Force and Emily Gifford began their new roles as fine arts coordinator and theater manager, respectively, leading Adrian’s fine arts programs. “Michelle and Emily have hit the ground running and are providing great experiences for students.”

