‘Arts for All’ at Adrian schools drawing student interest

ADRIAN — Already a couple of months into the 2022-23 school year, Adrian Public Schools officials are seeing an impact on continued student engagement with programming offered through the district’s new “Arts for All” initiative.

“Arts for All” has an intentional focus on promoting the fine arts offerings at the district to its students throughout the elementary, middle and high schools. It has been a vision and a collaborative goal for many years, but was just recently adopted and put into place prior to the current school year.

While focusing heavily on engaging students in the fine arts — music, performing arts and visual arts — the initiative also factors in how those programs work hand-in-hand with academics and athletics.

APS offers curricular opportunities in band, choir, orchestra, visual arts, drama, dance and other fine arts classes throughout the school year, a news release from the district said.

“We are excited about the expanded fine arts opportunities for our students being provided by the Fine Arts Department,” Superintendent Nate Parker said in the release. In August, Michelle Force and Emily Gifford began their new roles as fine arts coordinator and theater manager, respectively, leading Adrian’s fine arts programs. “Michelle and Emily have hit the ground running and are providing great experiences for students.”

Both of the instructors have been with Adrian Public Schools for several years.

Along with taking on the fine arts Coordinator role, Force is a vocal teacher at Springbrook Middle School and is still teaching a partial day. Gifford has directed, coordinated and designed many Adrian Public Schools plays and musicals as well as managed the theater. She also works throughout the district as a substitute teacher.

All buildings across the district have dedicated rooms for art and choral and instrumental music. All of the elementary buildings now offer drama programs for younger students to explore and perform on stage at the Julianne and George Argyros Performing Arts Center at Adrian High School.

The Elementary Fine Arts Exploration Camp, which was another new initiative offered this fall, introduced experiences in music, drama, dance and art to more than 100 first through fifth grade students during October. When the Explorers camp was first presented to the district by Force and Gifford, expectations were that 50 students or more would participate.

Volunteer and leadership opportunities for middle and high school students were available as part of the camp.

More than 20 students attended the first meeting for the high school’s new chapter of the National Art Honor Society, the release said. This chapter has been formed to engage students in creative learning activities, artistic collaboration and community service. An induction ceremony is planned for May 2023.

The districtwide fourth and fifth grade Honors Choir has 55 students and is an extracurricular learning and performance opportunity, the release said. The choir aims to support future choir and music programming for students.

“All of these efforts have been collaborative projects with district educators and have provided learners with exciting new fine arts experiences,” Parker said in the release.

Drama programs throughout the Adrian schools are also seeing strong participation numbers, Gifford said in the release.

More than 50 students were involved in Springbrook Middle School’s fall production of “The Tempest,” and Adrian High School is in the midst of preparing for its fall-winter production of “Murder on the 518,” which will take the stage Dec. 7-11.

“There were 76 students at auditions for the (Adrian High School) fall play, which is the most I’ve ever had,” Gifford said. “The cast of ‘Murder on the 518’ includes a solid mix of veteran actors, visiting exchange students and students who are brand-new to the theater program.”

Thus far into November, a multitude of musical and artistic performances have been staged throughout the district, including band and choir shows, last week’s Veterans Day performances districtwide and Michener Elementary School’s stage performance of “Aladdin Jr.” it’s Thursday.

Other upcoming event dates for fine arts activities at Adrian Public Schools include: