Arts Flying Aerial in Palm Desert is a family affair

It started with an accident. Then a Circus class.

In 2007, Rubi Rymenmy was suffering from neck pain from a car crash. The pain wasn’t bad enough, however, to keep her from what she loves: Exploring different kinds of fitness.

Rymenmy particularly had experience with yoga and martial arts classes, and after the accident, she decided to open her own yoga studio. Her neck pain persisted for the next couple of years, but she was persistent.

When she discovered Circus classes, something clicked.

“I love to challenge myself,” Rymenmy said. “Because of my personality, I want to be doing different things to learn and grow.”

These classes are inspired by Circus aerialists, the performers who display their physical and artistic abilities on something suspending them in the air, often a hoop or long vibrant-colored fabric.

After Rymenmy took one week’s worth of classes, she noticed a surprising change in her physicality.

“What I noticed was that oh my god … my pain on my neck is gone,” she said.

Instructor Rubi Rymenmy demonstrates a Restorative Flying yoga pose at Art Flying Aerial in Palm Desert, Calif., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

The creation of Restorative aerial yoga

This gave her an idea. Rymenmy decided to create a class that combined aerial flying and yoga.

She took more aerial classes and sought medical guidance from a doctor to make sure what she was doing was safe. Once she was cleared to continue, Rymenmy began to share her Discovery of the physical benefits of aerial flying.

