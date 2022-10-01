Arts Festival Returns to Carrollton Center for the Arts





The Arts Festival of Carrollton will feature fine artists from across the United States as the event Returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, October 8 and 9.

“As the Center for the Arts celebrates its twentieth year, we’re excited to welcome the Arts Festival back for its nineteenth year,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We have a huge line up of visual, performing and demonstration artists and educational, hands-on activities scheduled this year.”

The two-day event is held each year on the second weekend in October and features more than 70 visual artists, live entertainment, food trucks, youth exhibits and roving artists. The festival will also host a performance by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra at the Amp at Adamson Square, Saturday night at 7 pm This year’s festival will feature two outdoor stages and performances in the Danny Mabry Theatre. Organizers promise several surprises during the weekend as well.

In the meantime, art lovers can start an art savings account by purchasing Art Bucks certificates, either by calling (770) 838-1083 or by going to the center. The certificates can be used to buy art during the festival. Art Bucks purchases include the certificate and a Patron Award, which are presented to the artist when the patron makes a purchase. The artist will display the award in their tent and Redeem the Art Bucks for cash. Art Bucks and Patron Award ribbons are picked up at the information booth on Saturday.

While at the arts festival, patrons can check out Creating Characters: Costume Designsan exhibition in the arts center’s Roush Gallery and also take part in Playful Mixed Media Costumesa Gallery Play free workshop.

For more information, visit artsfestivalofcarrollton.com.

This event is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.

Other event sponsors are Community Foundation of West Georgia, SMI, Pilgrim’s Pride, John Thornton Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet, Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club, Cole Family Foundation, Charlie and Sissy Almon, Syncglobal, Edward Jones, Advisor, Fred O’Neal , Morgan Oil Company and Buffalo Rock.

What: Arts Festival of Carrollton

When: October 8 and 9 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts

For questions concerning the Arts Festival of Carrollton or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman at (770) 838-1083.