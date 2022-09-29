Arts Festival, Oktoberfest planned for Burns Bottom this weekend

The fourth Burns Bottom Arts Festival, Sponsored by the Columbus Arts Council, is set for Saturday. It will be held in conjunction with Munson and Brothers Trading Post’s Oktoberfest festivities.

The festival itself kicks off at 11 am and will feature live music, art and food vendors and activities for all ages.

“We are excited about connecting local artists to the downtown community here in Columbus,” said Salem Gibson, executive director for the arts council.

Munson and Brothers’ Oktoberfest events will kick off at 5 pm Friday, with beer, games and live music.

Saturday’s events will begin with a 5K beer/fun run at 10 am

The arts festival ends at 6 pm on Saturday, but Oktoberfest will continue later into the night with more beer, games and live music.

“We’re super stoked, it’s our biggest event of the year,” said Ryan Munson of Munson and Brothers. “This will be our third annual Oktoberfest, and it’s the two year anniversary of when we opened our beer garden.”

They said that a majority of the money collected from Booth fees and 5K registration will go to the arts council.

The musical guests include: on Friday, John Keys at 7 pm and Star and Micey at 8 pm; on Saturday, Shane Tubbs at 11 am, Mookie at 2 pm, Flathead Ford at 5 pm and Fushee’s Forecast at 8 pm

There will also be people playing polka music in between acts, Munson said.

All events will be held around Munson and Brothers, 301 Second Ave. OF.