Arts fans to soak up culture at literature festival in Magaluf

Get inspired this weekend at an arts festival in Magaluf! International authors, artists, musicians and culture fans are coming together from October 1 to celebrate the arts at Festival Literatura Expandida Magaluf.

The festival is back for its second year after a hugely popular inaugural edition last year. Organizers promise a weekend “full of experiences linked to literature, books, art and music which will challenge the limits of the usual spaces dedicated to culture”.

INNSiDE hotel in Magaluf is the venue for the festival which boasts a vibrant schedule of cultural activities for guests including interviews, performances, conversations and exhibitions. Participants include British author and presenter Caitlin Moran, American author Elif Batuman, Spanish musician Abraham Boba and American graphic novelist, Chuck Palahniuk.

Several activities will also cater for visitors, including a guided tour of Magaluf and a Catamaran boat trip on Sunday.

Events run into the evening on the Friday and Saturday of the festival with cultural evening entertainment planned too. Events will finish around 3.30pm on Sunday October 2. Activities are free to attend but prior registration online is recommended at: https://www.literaturaexpandida.com/