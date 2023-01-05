Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp launching in Canton | Business

POTSDAM — SLC Arts is launching an arts entrepreneurship workshop for those interested in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties.

The Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is a series of 12 classes that aims to help artists turn their creative passions into a business.

