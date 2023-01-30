Arts & Entertainment Briefs 1/30 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

GV Bands perform at Haas Center

The Grand Valley State University Wind Symphony, Symphony Orchestra and Concert Band are performing this Friday, 3. The performance begins at 7:30 pm in the Haas Center for Performing Arts on the Allendale campus.

More information about the concert, parking, and the Music, Theater and Dance Department can be found on the GVSU events page.

GV MTD department hosting winter auditions

The music program in the Music, Theater and Dance Department on campus is hosting the first auditions of the winter semester on Friday, Feb. 3. For interested students, visit the MTD Music page on the GVSU website and fill out the secondary application.

These auditions are held for entry into the Fall 2023 semester. Remaining audition dates included February 3, Feb. 18 and March 18. Applications are due by Feb. 18.

Disney on Ice brings “Let’s Celebrate” to Van Andel Arena

Disney on Ice is performing at the Van Andel Ice Arena for a limited time. The iconic ice dancing show’s Grand Rapids theme is “Let’s Celebrate.”

There is only one week remaining for tickets and performances before the show closes. Remaining dates include Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5. For tickets and more information, visit the Disney on Ice website.

Trumpet Day at GVSU

Grand Valley State University is hosting Trumpet Day to encourage up-and-coming trumpet players to further explore their craft.

Trumpet Day events include lessons, rehearsals and performances for guests on campus at GVSU working in conjunction with the GVSU Trumpet Studio and GVSU trumpet Professor Alex Wilson.

This opportunity is for middle and high school trumpeters. Anyone interested can register at the GVSU MTD website under the tab “Trumpet Day.”

Free open studio and art critique in GR

It’s Feb. 1, Cultivate is hosting an open studio and critique session. This is a monthly series open for artists, makers and creatives in West Michigan.

The event is free and open to the public. It will run from 6-9:00 pm at DAAC on Plainfield Ave in Grand Rapids.

Cultivate’s creative purpose for these recurring events is to connect the artistic community across West Michigan in a night of conversation. For more information, visit Grand Rapids Events page or the Cultivate website.