Arts Engagement Family Program offers discounted tickets to eligible families
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State aims to make the Performing arts more affordable for families with the creation of a program.
The Arts Engagement Family Program provides discounted tickets to families that meet the Eligibility requirement of a household income of $60,000 or less.
Program benefits include:
- reduced ticket pricing starting at $10 per ticket for most shows, and no ticket higher than $25;
- family-friendly events and activities; and
- value-added offers from the Center for the Performing Arts and its partners.
Approved families will be able to choose two to six tickets for each event, with a maximum of five events. Tickets are $10 for each event, with the exception of “Our Planet Live in Concert” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” which are $25 each.
Visit the Arts Engagement Family Program to apply.
If you have questions or suggestions regarding the new program, please contact Keith Brainard, customer service supervisor, via email at [email protected] or by calling 814-865-5011.
Eligible events
Soweto Gospel Choir
“Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming”
7:30 pm Tuesday, November 29
Eisenhower Auditorium
“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”
Honolulu Theater for Youth
2 pm Sunday, February 5
Eisenhower Auditorium
“A Standing Witness”
with Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano, and music from Copland House
7:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 21
Eisenhower Auditorium
Soul Science Lab
“Make a Joyful Noize”
7:30 pm Thursday, March 23
Eisenhower Auditorium
Flip Fabrique
“Muse”
7:30 pm Tuesday, March 28
Eisenhower Auditorium
Amir ElSaffar
and Two Rivers Ensemble
7:30 pm Tuesday, April 4
Eisenhower Auditorium
“Our Planet Live in Concert”
Featuring the Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra
7:30 pm Tuesday, April 11
Eisenhower Auditorium
“Fiddler on the Roof”
7:30 pm Tuesday, April 18
Eisenhower Auditorium
Takács String Quartet
with Julien Labro, bandoneonist
7:30 pm Thursday, April 20
School of Music Recital Hall
