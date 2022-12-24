Arts education programs receive Grants to support Vermont’s youngest to oldest

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council has awarded 14 Grants to support arts education programming for Vermont’s youngest to oldest learners.

Seven Creative Aging Grants were awarded to Vermont organizations to support skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement programs for older adults. A new initiative of the Arts Council, the Grants provide up to $4,000 of support. A total of 29 proposals were received, which were reviewed in two rounds by an external panel.

The grant program grew out of the Council’s Creative Aging Initiative began in 2021 to address challenges that many older Vermonters face, such as isolation and limited access to Meaningful arts experiences. Key to the work was the development of a network that includes artists, local arts organizations, Vermont’s area agencies on aging, and service providers for older adults in the state—all working together to create programming for health, wellness, and social engagement through the arts for older Vermonters.

Funded projects through the Creative Aging Grants include a seven-week program in Brattleboro to teach singing, performance, and musical history accompanied by a ukulele group and organist; a series of workshops in Lamoille County to teach Storytelling through photography, clay building, and writing; and dance and movement classes for older adults in St. Johnsbury through the Quahog Dance Theatre. The full recipient list is provided below.

For more information about Creative Aging Grants, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/creative-aging.

For the youngest Vermonters, seven Grants were awarded to support arts-integrated experiences in early education classrooms supported by Head Start, a program of the US Department of Health and Human Services which helps children from low-income families prepare for success in school. Recipients are listed below.

For more information about the Head Start grants, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/head-start-arts.

“Abundant opportunities for creative expression and access to arts instruction is important for Vermonters of all ages. These Grants represent deep collaborations among community organizations and reflect the special talents of Vermont’s teaching artists, said Interim Executive Director Amy Cunningham.

Creative Aging Grants

Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Holland, $2,000 to support older adults with building connections through a focus on Abenaki cultural traditions and art-making techniques

Chelsea Area Senior Citizens, Inc. Royalton/Strafford, $2,000 to support the Ripe to Write creative writing program for Seniors in Collaboration with Royalton Senior Center and Strafford Senior Center

Estey Organ Museum, Brattleboro, $2,775 to support older adults in discovering, singing, and performing Tin Pan Alley songs through a Collaboration of the Estey Organ Museum and the Green Mountain Strummers in Brattleboro

Lamoille Neighbors, Morrisville, $3,900 to support a series of workshops for older adults around Storytelling through photography, clay building, and writing in Lamoille County

Main Street Arts, Saxtons River, $2,520 to support older adults in the Saxtons River community with creating Poetry and personal narratives through the “Drawing Out the Wisdom of the Past” project in partnership with the Saxtons River Historical Society

Quahog Dance Theatre, St. Johnsbury, $4,000 to support dance and movement classes for older adults focused on building mobility, balance, pattern recognition, joy, and community

Vermont Folklife Center, Middlebury, $3,000 to support a memoir writing group, led by Stephen Longmire at two Assisted living facilities in Middlebury: The Residence at Otter Creek & Eastview

Head Start Grants

Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, $6,000 to support a partnership with Early Education Services providing visual arts and music/movement Residencies for 15 Head Start Classrooms in Windham County

Burlington City Arts, $5,000 to support a partnership with Champlain Valley Head Start through a visual arts Residency in six classrooms at Franklin Square and Riverside Early Learning Centers

Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury, $2,000 to support a partnership with St. Johnsbury Early Education Collaborative through Residencies that support Classroom teachers with leading arts-integrated activities

Community Art Garden, Chester, $3,500 to support a 9-week nature-based art Residency with Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden at the Chester Community Preschool and the installation of a nature play space for teachers and students

Rural ARTS Collaborative, Hardwick/Albany, $4,600 to support Residencies in Hardwick and Albany Head Start Classrooms focused on using sustainable materials, providing high quality arts experiences, using rhyme and rhythm, and observing and understanding the child

SEVCA Windsor County Head Start, Windsor/White River Junction, $3,350, to support a Storytelling Residency with Marv Klassen-Landis in Southeast Vermont Community Action’s Windsor County and White River Junction classrooms

Vermont Arts Exchange, Rutland/Bennington, $5,500 to support a partnership with Bennington and Rutland County Head Starts through multi-week Residencies in a total of seven classrooms

