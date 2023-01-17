Arts education program receives $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Submitted by Art Encounter

Art Encounter has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support the expansion of ARTiculationsan in-school art and writing Residency program for students in Chicago Public Schools.

Art Encounter is honored to be chosen as one of the 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awardees, totaling nearly $28.8 million in funding announced by the NEA as part of their first round of fiscal year 2023 grants. This will be Art Encounter’s first time receiving grant funding from the NEA.

