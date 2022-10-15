Arts education and food accessibility are displayed with a new, youth-made mural

Capital Region youth spent the summer Exploring art and dreaming big thanks to a Collaboration with Albany Center Gallery, Albany Housing Authority and United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

The program was part of United Way’s Summer Meals Collaborative, a project created in 2013 that works to feed kids during the summer months when they don’t have access to school-provided meals while providing access to enriching programs.

“As the price of food, fuel and other services continued to rise this summer, we knew families were feeling stressed,” said Peter Gannon, president and CEO of United Way, in a statement. The young artists spent the summer exploring an array of art disciplines including screen printing, African drumming and painting under the mentorship of local artists at Creighton Storey Homes. Friday night, the kids unveiled their 8-foot-long “DREAM BIG” mural painted over the course of the summer at Albany City Gallery’s Art.Work.Space. “It is essential to have a space to be creative and express yourself,” said Emily Prosper, gallery operations coordinator at Albany Center Gallery, in a statement. The “DREAM BIG” mural is on display at Albany Center Gallery’s Art.Work.Space until Oct. 28. It will then be moved to its permanent home at Creighton Storey Homes.