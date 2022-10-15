Arts education and food accessibility are displayed with a new, youth-made mural
Capital Region youth spent the summer Exploring art and dreaming big thanks to a Collaboration with Albany Center Gallery, Albany Housing Authority and United Way of the Greater Capital Region.
The program was part of United Way’s Summer Meals Collaborative, a project created in 2013 that works to feed kids during the summer months when they don’t have access to school-provided meals while providing access to enriching programs.