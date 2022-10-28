Arts & Drafts Returns to Columbia Museum of Art in November > Columbia Business Report

Columbia Business Report" loading="lazy" data-lazy-src="https://columbiabusinessreport.com/core/files/scbiznews/articles/5cdb7b7829d8b188440b84cfab97833f.jpg?is-pending-load=1" srcset="" />

Arts & Draughts is returning to the Columbia Museum of Art from 7 to 11 pm on Friday, Nov. 11.

Held twice a year in the fall and spring, the event gives attendees a chance to enjoy live music, food, and art while exploring the museum.

“Arts & Draughts is back again with another exciting lineup,” said Wilson Bame, CMA’s manager of engagement. “This is a chance to highlight some of the region’s best performers, from funk to indie to dance and comedy. We’ve got this one packed out with art hitting from every angle.”

Bame noted that this will also be the last Arts & Draughts event for one of the event’s long-time partners, The Whig, a popular downtown bar which will be closing before the end of the year.

Live music will be provided by Autocorrect, Leone & the Ascension, Monsoon and DJ Preach Jacobs. Local comedians Topher Riddle, Jenn Snyder and Christian Williams will perform. Attendees can stroll through open galleries and exhibits inside the museum including “European Splendors: Highlights form the Kress Collection” and “Forward Together: African American Art from the Judy and Patrick Diamond Collection.”

In Honor of Veteran’s Day, Unique Perspective Tours will be offered in the museum from Veterans on the staff as well as Ana Sazonov and Sergio Alarcon from the nonprofit organization Bullets and Bandaids.

Moving Body Dance Co. will present “Anamnesis,” a live dance and interactive experience.

Food will be available from Dae’s Delicious Dogs, Mary’s Arepas, The Hott Mess and VG Food. The Whig will also offer a beer garden.

Admission is $10 or $5 for members.