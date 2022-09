WATERBURY — The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region, is presenting a day-long interactive experience called, “The Healing Nature of Art” 10 am-3 pm, Sept. 9.

The event will be held at the Osborne Homestead Museum & Kellogg Science Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby.

This unique opportunity is aimed at arts practitioners and administrators as well as those interested in the arts. The cost per person is $25 and includes lunch.

“It’s documented that the arts can help the process of healing from loss and grief,” event organizers said. “Using theatre, visual arts, spoken/written word, music and movement, participants will have the opportunity to explore two art mediums in interactive workshops during the event.

The workshops will be led by these highly regarded artists in their respective fields:

Judith Ehrman-Shapiro – dance/movement therapy practitioner; Susan A. Katz – nationally recognized poet, author and teacher; Foster Evans Reese – Theatrical director and choreographer; Amy Smith & Jazz Borst – Mending Art, Mental Health Connecticut; and Jennifer Sokira – Founding Director of Connecticut Music Therapy Services.

The event will take advantage of both indoor and outdoor spaces, weather permitting, on the museum/science center’s grounds.

The Arts & Culture Collaborative has been working to strengthen and support the arts in the Waterbury region for over 15 years. The ACC promotes, connects, collaborates and advocates for the arts, serving individual artists and performers, arts and cultural venues and organizations of all sizes as well as their audiences.

A limited number of scholarships are available. To register, visit: www.waterburyregionarts.com or call 203-757-0701, Ext 316