Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 25

LANSING, Mich. — Are you ready for some Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week?

ArtPrize Grand Rapids

Now through Oct. 2

www.artprize.org

Now through October 2 is the annual ArtPrize Grand Rapids.

Public parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels, bridges and even body shops throughout the Grand Rapids area are turned into art galleries showcasing amazing artwork from across the globe.

It’s a celebration, as events and happenings pop up daily in ArtPrize, from concerts and dance parties to festivals and family art making.

It’s worth a drive to Grand Rapids.

Brass Quintet with Red Cedar Organ

Tuesday, Sept. 20

MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel, East Lansing

https://www.music.msu.edu/

Now, this event is closer to home.

Tuesday, the rich sounds of MSU’s new Red Cedar Organ Blend with brass to perform the music of American composers.

It’s all taking place at the MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel on the campus of Michigan State University at 7:30 pm Tuesday. Doors open at 7 pm

Bell, Book and Candle

Sept. 22 through Oct. 2

Lansing’s Riverwalk Theatre

www.riverwalktheatre.com

Lansing’s Riverwalk Theatre’s Black Box Stage presents Bell, Book and Candle this Thursday.

The play is about a modern-day witch who likes her neighbor but despises his fiancee, so she enchants him to love her instead.

It’s a fantasy, romantic Comedy and continues at Riverwalk through Oct. 2.

Capital AfroFest

Friday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 24

221 Washington Square, Lansing

www.lansing.org/event/capital-afrofest/40297/

This Friday and Saturday is the Capital AfroFest taking place at 221 Washington Square in downtown Lansing.

There will be live performances, fashion shows, street vendors and lots of activities for the entire family.

Organizers say the two-day event will create a bridge to connect African communities with other communities through cultural activities.

IN EMILY’S WORDS

Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25

Wharton Center, East Lansing

www.whartoncenter.com

If you are looking for more Theater this week, you might want to check out In Emily’s Words, which starts Friday through Sunday at the Wharton Center.

The staged-concert tells the story of English novelist Emily Bronte as she is writing the beloved tale of Troubled love, Wuthering Heights.

This new musical in development features MSU Department of Theater students and Broadway actors, including Jonathan Christopher, who you may know from the hit Broadway show Hamilton.

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell

Friday, Sept. 23

Wharton Center, East Lansing

https://www.whartoncenter.com/

Also on Friday, at the Wharton Center, Broadway actor Brian Stokes Mitchell opens Wharton’s 40th anniversary season.

Brian Stokes Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award Winner and continues to enjoy a 40-year career spanning Broadway, television, film and concert appearances.

He received a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate.

He also earned Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La ManchaAugust Wilson’s King Hedley II and Ragtime and was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

