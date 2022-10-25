Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for the week of Oct. 24-30

LANSING, Mich. — Have you ever thought about learning to play the Ukulele? Ben Hassenger is known as Michigan’s Ukulele Ambassador, and this coming Wednesday, for the next five Wednesdays, he’ll offer a ukulele class from 6-7 pm at the Grand Ledge District Library.

Advance registration is required, but after five weeks, you’ll be well on your way to impressing your friends!

This Thursday, Lansing’s Riverwalk Theater continues its latest show, “Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine.”

The play centers on Undine, an ambitious publicist living in Manhattan.

But life turns upside down for Undine, and it all makes for a great story.

“Fabulations” continues through this Friday.

This coming Friday and Saturday are the final performances of Steven King’s Misery at Owosso’s Lebowsky Center.

The show is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel.

True life becomes stranger than fiction when an acclaimed romance novelist wakes up in the home of his “Number One Fan.”

Rescued from a wintery car crash, Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, a seemingly kind nurse.

This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape.

Saturday afternoon in Jackson, there will be costumes, candy and more as little Ghosts and goblins haunt the Michigan Theater for the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Children’s Concert.

This program features frighteningly fun symphonic music perfect for young eyes and ears. The entire family is invited to dress up in their favorite costume to enjoy “boo-tiful” music!

The concert is a chance for you to introduce your children to the wonders of live orchestral music. The show starts at 3 pm, then, a few hours later…a minute before midnight, the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take over the Michigan Theatre.

You can join the fun of singing, yelling and acting as the Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast comes to life.

The ticket price includes a prop bag. Be ready to have the time of your life celebrating a true classic!

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook