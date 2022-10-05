Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9

Good morning mid-Michigan!

Fall is here, and plenty of arts, culture and entertainment events are taking place, and many of them are rather spooky as mid-Michigan prepares for Halloween.

Tales of Michigan Hauntings and Other Unexplained Things

Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m

Okemos Branch of the Capital Area District Library

www.cadl.org

This Wednesday, researcher Kat Tedsen will present at the Okemos Branch of the Capital Area District Library on Tales of Michigan Hauntings and Other Unexplained Things.

Tedsen has researched hundreds of reported hauntings and legends of paranormal activity to uncover the truth behind myths and unsolved mysteries.

Her presentation Wednesday is titled “Haunted Travels of Michigan.” It starts at 6:30 pm

Songwriter’s Night

Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery

www.eaglemonkbrewing.com

Wednesday night is also Songwriter’s Night at EagleMonk Pub and Brewery in Lansing.

This is a perfect time to release any new material you’ve been working on to see what the public thinks.

EagleMonk is looking for original tunes only.

Signup starts at 6:30 pm, and the music starts at 7 pm They even have an acoustic guitar available if you need one.

Block Aid

Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5-10 p.m

Washington Square, Downtown Lansing

Thursday night, the Ultimate street festival is in downtown Lansing’s Washington Square.

Block Aid 2022 will have lots of live music, street vendors and family activities during this free street festival to support downtown Lansing businesses.

Whitney Leigh Roberts with Downtown Lansing, Inc. says it will be a memorable event.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is partnering up with Michigan premier events for the return of Forks and Corks. It will be a street and wine pairing right within the Block Aid event off of Allegan Street in front of the Boji Tower. Tickets are on sale for Forks and Corks at http://www.forksandcorkslansing.org/, and you can buy your tickets there.

Block Aid and Forks and Corks starts at 5 pm and goes until 10 pm in downtown Lansing on Washington Square.

MSU Jazz Orchestras with Carmen Bradford, Jazz Voice

Fairchild Theater MSU, East Lansing at 8 pm

www.music.msu.edu

Then on Friday night, you may want to head over to MSU’s Fairchild Theater to hear the MSUFCU’s Jazz Artist in Residence, Carmen Bradford, along with the MSU Jazz Orchestra.

As the third generation of a family of incredible musicians, vocalist Carmen Bradford has carved out her place in jazz music history. She was discovered by Count Basie at the age of 22 and was the featured vocalist in his band for 9 years.

The concert starts at 8 pm

Witches & Wizards in Williamston

Saturday, October 8

www.williamston.org

Saturday, gather up Ghouls and goblins for a spooky day of fun and crafts in Williamston.

Witches and Wizards is a family-friendly event hosted by the Williamston Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a full day of fun, with pumpkin painting, costume contests, a spooky art show, Fortune tellers, a scavenger hunt and many other fun activities for adults and kids.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

