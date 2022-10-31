Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning mid-Michigan!

Are you ready to have some fun this week?

There is plenty of arts, culture and entertainment events taking place across mid-Michigan.

Monday night is Halloween, a perfect time to celebrate a little spooky fun with all of us.

Trick-or-treating is taking place in most mid-Michigan cities starting at 6 pm until 8 pm Monday.

That includes Jackson, Lansing, Bath, Delta Township, Delhi Township, DeWitt, East Lansing, Eaton Rapids, Meridian Township and St. Johns.

This coming Friday is the opening night of Shrek the Musical at the Portland Community Theatre.

Set in a mythical once upon a time sort of land, Shrek the Musical is the story of a hulking green Ogre who, after being mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, Retreats to an ugly green Swamp to exist in happiness isolation.

It’s a hilarious musical in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girl, Donkeys and Dragons find love and princesses come in all shapes and sizes.

If you are near Owosso on Friday, you may want to check out In Harmony – A Musical Variety Show at the Lebowsky Center.

The evening is a kickoff concert for the Raise Up Shiawassee fundraiser, and the public is invited.

Saturday night, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra Highlights some of the many paths and inspirations that music explored during the early 20th century.

The program includes everything from Prelude to The Afternoon of Fuan by Claude Debussy to Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm

There is a unique partnership taking place this weekend between MSU’s Wharton Center and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB for short.

It’s called Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion, and it delves into research being done at the FRIB, while exploring themes that resonate in both nuclear physics and dance.

The performance also highlights the contributions of youth, women and people of color in science through a cast diverse in age, ethnicity and cultural backgrounds.

The show starts at 1 pm Sunday.

Also at the Wharton Center, Mummenschanz, the mask theater group, returns to celebrate their 50th year dazzling audiences of all ages in theaters across the globe. The legendary visual theater Troupe invites audiences along on a journey through their history and into their future.

The production also will include Sketches featuring surprising new forms and characters that capture the signature Mummenschanz spirit of infinite possibility and delight.

