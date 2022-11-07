Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Nov. 7-13

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning mid-Michigan.

I have a quick look at what’s happening in Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week in the ACE report.

East Lansing Film Festival

Through Nov. 10

www.elff.com

The 25th The annual East Lansing Film Festival continues through Thursday.

ELFF, for short, has been bringing independent Films to mid-Michigan since 1997. The world-class film festival showcases dramas, comedies, documentaries and short films.

Reduced Shakespeare Company’s

Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel)

Nov. 9 and 10

Wharton Center

www.whartoncenter.com

This coming Wednesday and Thursday, the Reduced Shakespeare Company returns to the Wharton Center to present Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel)

What will young Hamlet grow up to be? That is the question!

It’s a fast, funny and physical extravaganza filled with a whole bunch of fun.

For The Love Of (or the roller derby play)

Nov. 11-20

Arena Theater at MSU Auditorium

www.whartoncenter.com

This Friday, the Michigan State University’s Department of Theater presents For The Love Of (or, the roller derby play.)

It follows the story of a Derby player who can’t believe it when she is invited to join the popular Brooklyn Scallywags.

The play’s director, Alexis Black, says, “the show is about building community, finding connection, and fighting for what makes your heart come alive.”

The production also features a unique collaboration with MSU’s College of Music.

Jackson Symphony Orchestra

Fire & Ice

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m

Potter Center, Jackson

www.jacksonsymphony.org

Saturday, the Jackson Symphony Orchestra celebrates the second concert of its 73rdrd season by presenting Fire & Ice

The concert combines music with a Latin Flare. The Orchestra is teaming up with the Jackson Youth Symphony Orchestra to present Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’s red-hot Congo del Fuego *(del Fwaygo)

A free, interactive lecture is planned before the concert, so you can get more of an idea of ​​what you’ll hear during the performance.

That’s a quick look at events taking place across mid-Michigan. Whatever you do this week, I hope you ACE it.

