Arts & Cultural Empowerment Award Nominees announced
Special people bring color to our lives, and some do it just a little more vibrantly than the rest.
The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be hosting the Arts & Cultural Empowerment (ACE) Awards at 11:30 am, Oct. 19, at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. The ceremony will celebrate outstanding local artists and art champions.
A total of eight winners will be announced in a variety of categories.
Mayor Stephen Santellana will announce the Winner of the Mayor’s Choice Award.
The Alliance said in a release thatthe Awards recognize and honor artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals who have displayed consistent and exemplary support of the arts and culture in Wichita County.
Members of the Selection Committee, which included Carlos Aleman, Glen Bacus, Patricia Dillmon, Brenda Jarrett, and Crimson Shults, reviewed 70 nominations to select the finalists.
Finalists for the award categories are:
Outstanding Arts Educator
- Gary Kingcade, Artist
- Jessica B. Johnson, Wichita Falls ISD
- Dr. Matthew Luttrell, MSU Texas
Business Champion of the Arts
- Danny Martinez, Trueheart Brands, LLC.
- KFDX/KJTL/Texoma’s Homepage
- 9th Street Studios
The Maker
- Katie Britt, Katiedid Designz
- Court Glenn, Embroidery Artist
Inclusion Advancement Award
- 9th Street Studios
- Sigma Lambda Alpha Sorority, Inc
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
Distinguished Cultural Organization
- Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
- Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
Distinguished Artist of the Year
- Mishic and Val Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet
- Morgan Mallory, MSU Texas
- Kim Ward, The Artistry
Margie J. Reese Innovation Award
- Bob Barrow & Art Battle
- Ismael Duran, Potencia Projects
- Adam Lynskey, Wichita Christian School
The Mayor’s Choice Award will be announced at the event.