Arts, crafts Featured at Greensburg library’s Family Maker Day

Maggie McCaffrey set out to paint sheep.

Using a Bamboo brush dipped in water, 13-year-old McCaffrey’s zen-like artwork began to drip and morph. So she pivoted and recast her picture as rain clouds.

The 10th grader from Hempfield was among those who participated Saturday in the Greensburg-Hempfield Area Library’s latest Family Maker Day event. She spent time at one of two Buddha Boards set up by staff that uses special paper and Physics to craft artwork before they evaporate and disappear after about 10 minutes.

“I’ve used one of these at the school library, but I don’t really know the science behind it,” McCaffrey said.

Maker Day has been a monthly event at the library since September and will continue through June. It’s funded by a grant from the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania that is split between libraries in Greensburg and Delmont.

Jessica Kiefer, the head children’s librarian at the downtown Greensburg facility, said Maker Day is designed to give children a hands-on experience using equipment for arts and crafts and building. Previous events have featured sewing machines, circuit boards and, last week, equipment to melt chocolate.

On Saturday, children were able to make hand-crafted buttons, holiday cards, Christmas ornaments using yarn and paintings on the Buddha Board.

“We’re encouraging people to do things with their hands and encourage folks to do real things,” Kiefer said.

The library’s event is based on the Maker Space movement launched more than a decade ago in California to encourage the use of hand crafts for homemade products and art. The movement has Featured events where spaces are set aside for people to come in and make their own projects, ranging from crafts to electronics.

Kiefer said the local program is designed to introduce children to different equipment.

“We’re promoting free creativity and giving kids a chance to do different things,” Kiefer said. “Kids are fascinated using equipment they’ve never seen before.”

Justin Smith of Hempfield accompanied his 9-year-old daughter to Saturday’s Maker Day. They worked together to craft a purple ornament made of yarn that will hang this year on the family’s Christmas tree.

“They love it here. We’re regulars at the library,” Smith said.

Ashley Velez of Jeannette watched her 7-year-old daughter, Meadow, cut out pictures and prepare a Christmas card she intends to give to a friend.

“Everything they do here is a nice activity,” Velez said.

Chris Harper and her 8-year-old daughter, Bethany, of Hempfield worked together to place pictures of dragons on a world map. Harper’s children have been frequent participants at Maker Day and expect to return for January’s event.

“They just love it and they really enjoy trying everything. She (Bethany) likes crafting stuff and (son Wesley) likes building stuff,” Harper said.