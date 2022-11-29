Arts & Crafts Fair Returns to Cazenovia College in time for the holidays – Eagle News Online

CAZENOVIA — On Friday, Dec. 2, Cazenovia College will present the 11th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in conjunction with the Cazenovia Village Tree Lighting and Holiday Walk.

The event was last held pre-pandemic in December 2019.

This year, a group of 20 students, faculty, and staff will exhibit and sell their unique handcrafted goods in the Cazenovia College Art Gallery in Reisman Hall at 6 Sullivan St. from 4 to 8 pm The event will also feature visits from Santa, village carolers, and free hot chocolate.

Items for sale will include pottery, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, candles, fiber works, wood items, paintings, and mixed media works.

According to Cazenovia College Professor and Art Gallery Director Jen Pepper, all Crafters make their items on their own time, and all sales go directly back to the individual makers.

“It’s a wonderful exchange to let each Maker know that their talents are appreciated by others while putting a little cash back into their pockets,” said Pepper.

The annual fair is open to all individuals connected with the college. Some artists participate as individual crafters, while others represent their clubs, like the Fashion Connection, Interior Design, and Psychology clubs.

According to Pepper, the Human Services Club will be selling items this year to raise money for a variety of charities.

“The student entrepreneurs of smART — the group “students making art” — will be on hand selling their kiln-formed glass works, candle sticks, cheese platters, holiday bells, jewelry, and more,” said Pepper.

The Arts & Crafts Fair is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Art Gallery in Reisman Hall, visit cazenovia.edu/art-and-theatre/art-gallery-reisman-hall or contact Pepper at [email protected]