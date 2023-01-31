Arts Council’s first show at new home features work by Georgeanna Feltha

Bulletin report

For its Inaugural exhibit at its new home at 230 S. Water St., the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) is featuring the work of Las Cruces artist Georjeanna Feltha.

Entitled “Vindication, Restoration, and New Beginnings” from “Remember Your Dream” Motivational video by Ahmed Ismail, the exhibit will be open Wednesday, Feb. 1-Friday, Feb. 24.

“Feltha’s work is influenced by her own heritage and personal journeys through the lens of the African Diaspora. Her extensive canon of work includes multimedia sculpture and painting,” said DAAC Executive Director Greg Smith.

A native of Ohio, Feltha earned a Bachelor of fine arts degree from the Art Academy of Cincinnati and a master of fine art from New Mexico State University. During and following the completion of her MFA, Feltha became enchanted with New Mexico, its landscapes and spirit, and she became a permanent resident in 1997, the news release said.

Feltha has exhibited prolifically in local galleries as well as creating a space in her home for “open studio” visits. Most recently, she had a Solo exhibition in September entitled “Peace, Love & Unity” at Tombaugh Gallery. While she has previously exhibited with DAAC as part of a group, “Vindication, Restoration, and New Beginnings” is her first solo exhibition with the Arts Council.

DAAC is open 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, plus 5-8 pm the First Friday (Arts Ramble) of each month (Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5); and noon-5 pm for DAAC’s Second Saturday artist’s reception (Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13)).

Smith said Feltha plans to be at both the First Friday Arts Ramble on Feb. 3 and the Second Saturday artist’s reception Feb. 11.

For more information, contact Smith and incoming DAAC Executive Director Araceli Solis at 575-523-6403 and [email protected] Visit daarts.org.