Arts Council to host Golden Gala – Osceola-Sentinel Tribune

The Clarke Area Arts Council (CAAC) is hosting their Golden Gala and annual meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lakeside Hotel & Casino. This is the first Gala since 2019; COVID canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.

The Gala, which celebrates the CAAC’s 50th anniversary, will feature paintings by artist of the year Melinda Kabel, with entertainment by The Dueling Pianos of Andy & Mike.

Kabel is a signature member of the Iowa Watercolor Society (IWS). She is originally from Michigan, and attended FS University where she received a degree in Commercial Art. She attended watercolor classes at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and when she moved to Iowa she received a teaching degree from Iowa State University. Kabel then taught at the Des Moines Art Center before a decade spent in Des Moines schools. Kabel helped to organize the IWS traveling exhibit that came to Osceola in August, and attended as well.

The Dueling Pianos of Andy & Mike have been an act since 2008, and the duo tour the Midwest to perform for audiences of all ages. They perform a variety of hits from the 1950’s to today, mostly on Top 40 hits that everyone should know. The music is all audience-requested numbers.

Reservations to the Gala are required, and those interested can RSVP to CAAC president Kate Emanuel at 641-414-0838 or by email, [email protected] RSVPs are requested by Nov. 3.

Those in attendance will receive a free print of one of Kabel’s original works/work of the year.