Arts Council to hold Season of Light Drone Show in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Holiday lights may be the norm but the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County is bringing a high-tech aerial light showcase of holiday designs that will illuminate the night sky during its Season of Light Drone Show.

The show will be the Capstone feature to the Arts Council’s reimagined Holidays on Hay: A Season of Light Celebration slated to take place from 3 to 9 pm Nov. 25 throughout the Historic Downtown Fayetteville area.

Beginning at 7 pm, the innovative aerial displays will feature 200 state-of-the-art drones choreographed to present holiday imagery across the night sky that can be viewed from a four-mile radius.

The display also provides a safe, environmentally friendly showcase that is sensory-friendly for pets and audiences that manage PTSD, autism, and those with other issues can enjoy.

Prior to the ‘Season of Light Drone Show’, the Candlelight Processional will Circle around the Cool Spring Downtown District’s 22-foot Holiday Tree located in front of The Arts Center for attendees to gather in the spirit of Unity and reflection of loved ones and those that were lost this year. The Streets will fill with holiday cheer, music, art installations to share with friends and caroling as this grand illumination ushers in the holiday season.

“The Arts Council wishes to Engage even more of our vibrant community,” said Bob Pinson, Interim President and CEO of the Arts Council. “Beginning in November through late December, this Celebration will become a much greater economic engine for our county that will attract even more visitors to see all our community has to offer.”

The showcase is provided by Pixis Drones, a Virginia-based production company that has performed at such noted events as the Super Bowl LVI, FIFA World Cup, the recent NBA draft, and the Olympics just to name a few.