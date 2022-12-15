Arts Council releases new grant guidelines

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has released its new general grant requirements and guidelines for the 2023-24 cycle.

Applications from organizations must be submitted electronically by March 1, 2023 unless otherwise noted in the guidelines. Emailed, faxed transmissions and late applications will not be accepted. Online applications will be available on Jan. 6, 2023.

For most grants, the funded activities must take place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Any exceptions will be noted in the guidelines. Award notices may not be sent until August 2023.

The minimum grant awarded by the Arts Council is $5,000 unless otherwise noted in the guidelines. The range of grant amounts is listed in the guidelines for each category.

To be eligible for Arts Council funding, organizations must include the following:

— Must be a nonprofit organization in good standing with the state of North Carolina (or an organization that has applied for non-profit status using a fiscal agent);

— Must have been producing quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years;

— Must have prior-year organizational cash operating expenses of at least $20,000.

Tribal organizations must represent North Carolina or federally-recognized tribes.

Colleges and Universities may receive Grants for programs that are community-based or generate area-wide arts involvement. Grants may not support the institution’s internal programs.

Most Arts Council Grants provide funds to hire accomplished artists to present or produce their work or to conduct arts programs. Projects that involve hiring student artists generally are not eligible for funding directly from the Arts Council.

Applications received by the Arts Council are thoroughly reviewed by the staff. Applications that require adjudication are considered by a group of six to eight panelists who score each proposal on the published criteria. The Arts Council selects panelists who are content experts within the grant category and representative of the state and its diverse communities. P

anels are comprised of several Arts Council board members and additional arts or cultural leaders with expertise in a particular art form or cultural work. After careful review and deliberation, panels make their recommendations for each grant. Recommendations are reviewed by the board and submitted to the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, who approves all grant decisions. Award notices are typically sent to applicants in early August.

Visit www.ncarts.org for assistance.