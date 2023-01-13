Arts Council offering weekend palette knife painting workshop

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting a two-day palette knife workshop with well-known artist David Mensing on March 3-4 at the BASE art studio. Mensing will be in Big Sky as a participant in the quick-finish portion of the Arts Council’s annual Auction for the Arts event on March 2 at Montage Big Sky.

This course is intended for any artist who would like to dive into palette knife painting and grow in confidence in all aspects of the medium. Attention to certain key principles of palette knife painting can Accelerate growth as an artist. Even modest growth in these areas can have a profound impact on the overall quality of work. An artist of any skill level that is willing to delve into knife technique, strengths/limitations, and personal expression is poised to make significant improvement in their work. Throughout this workshop, expect to enjoy group instruction and demonstration with assigned exercises and Ample group and individual critique. At the conclusion of the course, you will have new tools and a new outlook to take your paintings to the next level. Participants must provide their own supplies and materials.

Raised in Iowa, David Mensing attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Pursuing a degree in architecture. He worked in his chosen field for about three years before seeking other pursuits. Captivated by the raw beauty of the West, he attended Scottsdale Artists School on a full Scholarship and has studied and painted extensively with Robert Moore in Idaho. He currently lives in central Oregon with his wife and three children.

Mensing’s architectural background contributes to his compelling designs. His ambition is to know and share the beauty of the natural world through his work. His paintings have been exhibited in numerous museums, among them the Russell, the Holter, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the Yellowstone Art Museum, the Brinton, and the Missoula Art Museum. He is represented in galleries from Virginia to Santa Fe, New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon. His palette-knife landscapes are recognizable for their color palette, the lightness of the clouds, the depth of the sky and landscape.

To register for the workshop to find out more information please visit bigskyarts.org.