Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County brings new art exhibit

The red two-seater swings shaped like small houses in Downtown Fayetteville that visitors may have noticed are part of a world-tour art exhibit.

The Cool Spring Downtown District and the Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County, brought a public-interactive art exhibit, called Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0, to downtown Fayetteville.

Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County brings new art exhibit

The art exhibit, which is made up of eight art pieces, is located on the 200 and 300 blocks of 300 Hay Street, and on Person Street. When the houses are empty, they glow Softly white, but when a visitor steps inside, the white glow intensifies.

The grand opening of the exhibit was Nov. 21, and it will be up through Jan. 9.

The art exhibit has been taken around the world by Creos, a family-owned company based in Quebec, Canada. The company has organized 50 exhibits in 26 cities across four continents, according to its website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button