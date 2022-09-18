Arts Council makes budget decisions affecting Harley Clarke, Noyes Center


The Evanston Arts Council, in a series of three consecutive Zoom meetings on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 13, made some budgetary decisions affecting two beloved Evanston landmarks, the Harley Clarke Mansion and the Noyes Cultural Arts Center.

A grant of $1,000 was awarded to Artists Book House, which in May 2021 won the lease for the Abandoned Harley Clarke Mansion at 2603 Sheridan Road. The building, which was the longtime home of the Evanston Arts Center, is owned by the City of Evanston.

Ken Gerleve presented the Artist Book House group’s ultimately successful request for the grant to support events related to its monthlong October art installation, “A House Haunted.”

Writers and artists will work collaboratively – Writers will write scary short stories that artists will then interpret with art installations in the mansion. The grant will help cover the costs of the community workshops on storytelling, story writing and art-making.

The Harley Clarke Mansion is seen decorated for Halloween in 2021. Credit: Artists Book House

There will be a workshop in “Writing What Scares You” and one for mask making for children, who will create their own masks from handmade paper. The workshops are planned to be held at the Evanston Public Library, at the same time as Tours of the Harley Clarke Mansion are given on Saturdays and Sundays in October, from 10 am to 4 pm For weekday tours, registration is free. Information will be posted on the group’s website, www.artistsbookhouse.org.

The group hopes the programming will make more Evanstonians aware of its plans for the beautiful, empty Mansion and that, perhaps, a benefactor – one or more – will appear with a million dollars to donate to the cause of restoring the magnificent, derelict mansion. The group still needs $9.5 million and has only five years to raise it.

Noyes Center sculpture

The second, larger budgetary decision at the Arts Council on Tuesday night was to raise the budget for the Noyes sculpture, a project which has seen several iterations over the five years it has been under discussion. COULD EXPAND with photos, HERE, IF NECESSARY

The city’s Public Art Committee and the Arts Council had decided to proceed with a sculpture project on the south lawn of the Noyes Center, which has a typical city sign, but no visual, artistic indicator that it is an Art center. The sculpture was intended to signify such, but neither committee nor council had considered possible input from the artist Tenants at Noyes.

