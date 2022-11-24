Arts council invites sculptors to propose, build a fairground piece

Summit County invites artists to submit ideas for sculptures to add a historic element at the county fairgrounds.

Local art leaders plan to add an installation that embodies eastern Summit County history and culture, and they hope to contract a local sculptor or team to do so.

The Park City Summit County Public Art Advisory Board Public Art Administrator and Grants Coordinator Thea Henny described the concept, “artwork that will create and celebrate a strong sense of place recognizing the cultural history of Coalville City and eastern Summit County that will Engage the Viewer beyond the project’s installation, that it will be fabricated in durable, permanent, outdoor media that is safe, easily maintained and proven in its viability in public installations.”

The site is a 24-by-7-foot open outdoor area on the east side of the Ledges Event Center. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, January 23 at 5 pm

Henny said all submissions will be considered equally but specifically encourage locals to apply.

“We do feel that local artists will bring unique perspectives on regional history and heritage that will make for particularly compelling proposals,” she said.

She said a successful proposal will be for a sculpture standing independently that can withstand heavy snow, variable temperatures and high winds.

The $38,000 budget includes money to pay the artist, labor, construction and equipment fees, and insurance. It comes from Summit County’s capital Improvements fund, 1% of which is required to be spent on public art.

Submissions can be made digitally or by mail. If by mail, they must arrive by the January 23 deadline.

The nine current art Advisory board members will decide which proposal to build by mid-March. They intend for the project to be completed by late summer 2023.