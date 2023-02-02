Arts Council for Monterey County hosts annual high school Poetry competition Saturday – The King City Rustler

MONTEREY COUNTY — Arts Council for Monterey County is hosting the annual Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Competition for local high school students.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 pm, students from Monterey County high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud high school recital at the CSUMB Alumni and Visitors Center.

The event will also be live streamed via YouTube (@arts4mc).

Featured schools include: Alisal High School, Everett Alvarez High School, Gonzales High School, North Monterey County High School, Pacific Grove High School, Pacific Valley School, Palma School, Rancho San Juan High School and York School.

The Monterey County Winner of this competition will advance to the state-wide Poetry Out Loud contest in Sacramento. The California Champion will advance to the 2023 POL National Finals in Washington, DC, on May 8-10, where $50,000 in awards and school scholarships will be distributed.

Poetry Out Loud, presented in partnership with the Arts Council for Monterey County, the California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great Poetry — both classic and contemporary — through memorization, performance and competition.

Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.