Arts Council exhibit features new work by Mary Beagle, jewelry by Laura Goldstein

Bulletin report

The Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC), 250 W. Amador Ave., suite B, is featuring the work of well-known Las Cruces artist Mary Beagle and jewelry by Silversmith Lauren Goldstein during the month of November, DAAC said in a news release .

Beagle, whose work reflects her love of Native American and Latino cultures, will be exhibiting new paintings and sculptures, DAAC Executive Director Greg Smith said.

“After years of snow-birding, Beagle and her husband, David Brown, relocated to New Mexico, where she says her palette became more vibrant and her work more simplified,” Smith said. “Brown creates custom frames for Beagle’s paintings, making each painting doubly unique.”

A native of Connecticut, Beagle attended the University of Hartford Art School and has studied with internationally known sculptors such as Cliff Fragua, Jon DeCelles, Tim Nicola and T. Barney, Smith said.

On exhibit in DAAC’s Staszewski Gallery will be one-of-a-kind jewelry designed and created by Goldstein, who holds an MFA in creative writing from Virginia Tech and a Ph.D. in rhetoric and professional communication from New Mexico State University.

“What a treat for November to have both of these wonderful artists in the galleries,” Smith said. “The pieces by both Mary Beagle and Lauren Goldstein seem so in tune with this season and our cultural legacies.”

The works of both artists are available for purchase.

DAAC is open 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday in November, except for Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25. DAAC will also be open 5-8 pm during the Nov. 4 First Friday Art Ramble, and noon-5 pm Nov. 12 for a Second Saturday arts reception.

Call DAAC at 575-523-6403. Visit www.daarts.org.