Arts Council Community Awards event Sept. 18

Bulletin report

The Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) will host the 35th annual Community Arts Awards beginning at 5:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Hood, 3206 Harrelson St.

The 2022 arts Awards recipients are

Papen Family Award: Diane Lee, a long-time DAAC supporter. “We appreciate her belief in the power of the arts and her investments in that belief,” said DAAC Executive Director Greg Smith. The award honors an individual who has demonstrated exemplary commitment.

Debi True Rounds Newcomer Award: artist Sonya Fe. The award recognizes leadership and support of the arts by an individual who has lived in Doña Ana County for fewer than five years

Arts in Education Award: artist and Educator Wayne Huber. The award recognizes an individual whose leadership and pioneering spirit promote and shape visual, performing, and literary arts education initiatives.

Community Arts Award: Florence Hamilton, a Retired teacher and long-time Las Cruces Storyteller who celebrated her 100 th birthday earlier this year. The award recognizes an individual or business whose motivation, service and example have made a marked impact on the cultural life of our community.

birthday earlier this year. The award recognizes an individual or business whose motivation, service and example have made a marked impact on the cultural life of our community. Art in Public Places Award: The Las Cruces City Art Board, past and present members. The award recognizes an individual who has created or placed art on permanent public view within Doña Ana County that exemplifies the highest standards and commitment to art in public places.

Cultural Heritage and Development Award: Arianna Parsons, an arts advocate and co-owner of Becks Roasting House and Creamery and Willow + Blaine bistro. The award recognizes an individual, group or organization that has preserved and promoted the culture and heritage of the Mesilla Valley through artistic and creative endeavors.

“The Community Arts Awards are intended to highlight inspirational efforts in the arts made by community members and organizations,” DAAC Executive Director Greg Smith said. “Each year’s Awards recipients and sponsors have made important contributions to the role the arts play in our community’s economic health, sense of community pride, and place as a destination.”

Tickets are $10 or two for $15 and can be reserved by calling DAAC at 575-523-6403 or emailing [email protected]

Visit https://daarts.org/event/33rd-annual-community-arts-awards-gala/.