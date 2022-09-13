Arts Council Announces 2022-2023 Concert Series

The Carson Valley Arts Council kicks off its 2022-2023 Concert Series on Oct. 7, bringing diverse music performers from across the country to the community and schools.

Season tickets for members are now on sale at the CVAC office. Season tickets for members are $90 per person. Become a member of CVAC and save on season tickets.

To purchase season tickets or individual tickets call 775-782-8207. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, 1572 Hwy 395, Minden. Advance ticket prices are available until the day before concerts.

2022-2023 Concert Lineup

All of the concerts are at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Admission is free for youth under 18 years of age with a paid adult ticket to the concerts.

Kaki King • Oct. 7

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a genre unto herself,” composer and innovative guitarist Kaki King is a true iconoclast with nine albums. She has contributed to a variety of Film and TV Soundtracks and played with icons like Foo Fighters and toured in Europe. http://www.kakiking.com

Nathan Aweau • Nov. 11

Nathan brings Hawaiian music in a return visit to our valley, as an award winning singer, songwriter and guitarist with “Island Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Male Vocalist of the Year”. He performs regularly in Japan , Hawaii and across the mainland. New York Times says, “Nathan has an in-depth understanding of orchestration, and his singing style is effortless.” http://www.nathanaweau.com.

Jimbo Scott Band • Feb. 10, 2023

Jimbo’s Booming baritone voice takes you to the Streets of Greenwich Village, to the hills of Scotland, down South through Memphis and back again to his Hometown of Oakland, California. A regular at western music festivals, like Kate Wolf and Four Peaks Music Festivals, Jimbo Scott brings his “Honest Honey-Eyed Americana” music to Carson Valley. http://www.jimboscottmusic.com.

David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach • March 10, 2023

David Jacobs-Strain is a slide-driven country blues player and song poet from Oregon. His deep love of blues and roots music is evident in every one of the songs he writes. David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach are a multi-generational duo who have been performing together since 2010. http://www.davidjacobs-strain.com.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas • April 14, 2023

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling” and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. http://www.alasdairandnatalie.com.

DonGato Latin Band • May 62023

DonGato Latin Band plays sophisticated Latin music blended with Cuban Son, Salsa. and smooth Latin jazz with a dark of a Tropical feel. DGLB song list includes a tribute to the great Buena Vista Social Club and American Pop tunes with a Latin Beat! https://dongatomusic.com

Youth Arts Education Program

As part of CVAC’s Youth Arts Education Program, four of the performers will be presenting free educational assemblies at Douglas County schools.