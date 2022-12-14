Arts Consolidated Announces New CEO

Arts Consolidated (Operabase/CueTV) has announced that Ulrike Köstinger has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Köstinger has worked for Arts Consolidated for two years and has been a key part of the company’s growth and success. She previously worked as the company’s Chief Content and Partnership Officer, where she oversaw the expansion of Operabase clients to include well-known and established opera companies, festivals, orchestras, concert halls, agencies, and artists.

Köstinger will officially take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023 and will be responsible for leading the company’s global growth strategy.

In a statement Köstinger said, “I am very happy about this new and exciting step in my professional life. I’m grateful for the trust and support the board and my colleagues have given me throughout this journey so far. Our Performing arts industry is undergoing a great transformation that will shape a different future for various players in the field. We have explored and developed products that will accommodate these changes and will take a leading role in their further development in the coming years. I am looking forward to pushing boundaries in the technology and arts sector with a great team. Our team is a great blend of experience and youth, globally distributed, diverse, and most importantly very passionate about performing arts. It is our goal to make the lives of professionals more efficient with our technology and engage them, whether they belong to an arts organization, an agency, are artists or part of the audience. I believe the power of information technology is only just beginning to greatly impact the performing arts industry. We are happy to be among the Pioneers in this field, and have invested considerably throughout the past few years to prepare for, and support these changes with our platform and services.”