Arts complex launches capital campaign

ROME — In 2022, Rome Capitol Arts Complex completed the majority of its much-anticipated $2.5 million Restoration project, garnered more patrons from more communities and made a more significant impact than ever — and theater representatives are hoping that additional community engagement can help make 2023 bigger and better.

The Capitol is in the midst of a significant capital campaign to help increase its diverse selection of performances and is also looking for volunteers to help support these events and others.

This year will mark the 95th year in operation of the iconic Theater — which is anchoring a historic rebirth of the city’s arts district.

“Ticket sales alone do not fully cover our operating costs, so we rely on foundations, corporations, and individuals like you to meet our additional annual needs,” said Capitol Executive Director Art Pierce. “Your support enables us to bring a diverse selection of quality performances to the Capitol, provide community engagement and education programming and create a vibrant destination for entertainment and community.”

Capitol Arts Complex is asking local residents to consider a recurring gift of $20 a month, or $240 annually, or to consider leaving an estate donation. Gifts may be left in a will or living trust.

“A gift of appreciated securities (stocks) entitles you to a charitable deduction equal to the securities’ fair market value without paying tax on the appreciation,” Pierce advised.

“We envision a year of groundbreaking new work and collaborations with your support,”

the executive director said. “Thank you, and we can’t wait to share it all with you and catch up with you at our events and performances.”

The Capitol Arts Complex is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide cultural and educational opportunities to the community through the performing and visual arts in Rome’s historic 1928 theater and auxiliary event spaces.

One of the things that distinguishes the non-profit Capitol Arts Complex from for-profit businesses is that much of its operation is handled by volunteers.

The Capitol Arts Complex employs four full-time employees and two part-timers, as well as several independent contractors that are used on a semi-regular basis. The theater’s 35mm film shows, for example, require human projectionists, unlike the digital (DCP) offerings, which are mostly automated, Pierce said.

The theater’s administrative office is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm, and there must be one staff member present during these hours. The Cinema Capitol shows run Friday through Monday and, at least one staff member is present during all these hours of operation as well.

“In fact, the Cinema operates even when there are events at the historic theater, meaning, on those occasions, the staff is split between the two buildings,” Pierce added.

Volunteers, in particular, are much in evidence during the approximately 500 public events held at the historic theater and the Cinema Capitol annually. The Capitol is always looking for volunteers, who are placed in positions such as greeting and ticket taking, concession sales, special event registration and check in, ushering, and cleaning.

Non-show related Volunteer activities include cleaning, maintenance, and bulk mail presentation. Those with special talents are especially appreciated. People must be at least 13-years-old to Volunteer at the Capitol.

“Simply put, we couldn’t operate without volunteers,” Pierce said. “We might squeak by on the day-to-day office operations, but we couldn’t do shows without volunteers, and that’s pretty much the reason for our existence.”