Arts Commission Meeting | City of Aiken, SC Government

When: October 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm 2022-10-04T17:30:00-04:00 2022-10-04T17:45:00-04:00 Where: Municipal Building, Room 203

AGENDA

City of Aiken Arts Commission

October 4, 2022

City of Aiken Municipal Building Room 203

111 Chesterfield St. S Aiken, SC 29801

5:30 p.m

Mission: To utilize its collective resources to Foster communication and coordination among area cultural arts organizations. The Commission also makes recommendations to the Design Review Board on proposed art installations within the old Aiken overlay zone.

Vision: With guidance from the Commission and Collaborating Arts Organizations, Aiken has a thriving Arts Community that is visible and accessible to the public and provides education, enrichment and enjoyment to the diverse people of Aiken.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO AGENDA

III. MINUTES

a. Consideration of the minutes from June 16th, 2022 and July 19th, 2022

IV. INTRODUCTIONS

a. Eric Gordon, Tourism Manager

b. Ad-hoc members

V. OLD BUSINESS

a. Business After Hours Recap

b. Strategic Plan – review of goal two and recap of goal one

VI. NEW BUSINESS

a. Criteria to Assess Artist Capacity, Artistic Merit and Appropriateness

VII. ADJOURNMENT

Future Meeting Dates: December 6