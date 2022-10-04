Arts Commission Meeting | City of Aiken, SC Government
When:
October 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
2022-10-04T17:30:00-04:00
2022-10-04T17:45:00-04:00
Where:
Municipal Building, Room 203
AGENDA
City of Aiken Arts Commission
October 4, 2022
City of Aiken Municipal Building Room 203
111 Chesterfield St. S Aiken, SC 29801
5:30 p.m
Mission: To utilize its collective resources to Foster communication and coordination among area cultural arts organizations. The Commission also makes recommendations to the Design Review Board on proposed art installations within the old Aiken overlay zone.
Vision: With guidance from the Commission and Collaborating Arts Organizations, Aiken has a thriving Arts Community that is visible and accessible to the public and provides education, enrichment and enjoyment to the diverse people of Aiken.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO AGENDA
III. MINUTES
a. Consideration of the minutes from June 16th, 2022 and July 19th, 2022
IV. INTRODUCTIONS
a. Eric Gordon, Tourism Manager
b. Ad-hoc members
V. OLD BUSINESS
a. Business After Hours Recap
b. Strategic Plan – review of goal two and recap of goal one
VI. NEW BUSINESS
a. Criteria to Assess Artist Capacity, Artistic Merit and Appropriateness
VII. ADJOURNMENT
Future Meeting Dates: December 6