Arts commission honors Chalmers | Thestar

AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has honored John Chalmers for his contributions to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater and the arts as the recipient of the Medal of Arts award.

The Medal of Arts is given annually in a rotating list of categories: artist, author, drama and theater, music and patron of the arts. It recognizes people who have contributed to the cultural life of the area in one of the categories.

Chalmers, of Auburn, was among the group who spearheaded the creation of the outdoor theater and has served as its board president since its formation.

“It started out as a conversation between Dick Shankle and I at community band practice. We started talking about the idea of ​​having a place for the band to play in the summer. The Auburn Community Band does a lot of summer concerts,” Chalmers said.

“We kind of liked the idea. Dick and I started going round talking to some people here in Auburn about it and they seemed to like the idea too.

“We kind of organized a committee and gathered up some folks that might be interested in the arts and started talking to them and they liked the idea. They thought we ought to have a little bit of structure to our committee so they voted me president.”

Chalmers explained the group talked to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, who had conducted a study that, at that time, found there was a void in entertainment venues in DeKalb County.

“What we were talking about doing was going to fill a void, so we fit right in,” Chalmers said.

The group applied for and received a small grant from the foundation.

“We went through a process and developed a vision, values ​​and mission. We eventually incorporated and did fundraising,” Chalmers recalled.

The group also worked out a deal to use the property. The stage is on City of Auburn property in the flood plain near downtown Auburn and is surrounded by property owned by the DeKalb County Fair Association, Chalmers explained.

The group raised the funds and built, with the stage completed late in 2008. The theater opened for the first season in 2009.

“2023 is going to be the 15th season,” Chalmers added.

The outdoor theater board is independent of the city and the fair association, he said.

“We decided that we wanted to be cultural in nature. What that meant was that we might not have an event that interests everybody every week, but we wanted to have an event during the season that might interest everybody. Somebody might find one thing in the season they might like.”

Pointing to the wide variety of acts the theater hosts, Chalmers said performers range from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, to Audie Blaylock Performing bluegrass, to the music of The Bulldogs.

“We have a variety of genres of events during the season,” he said.

When the theater opened, the board decided to take on the responsibility of finding ways to fund the season without having to charge admission.

“We do fundraising, we do Freewill donations and we do sponsorships, and we are able to cover the cost of the season,” Chalmers said.

“A person can come out … and basically you don’t have to pay a dime, but if they would like to throw a few dollars in the freewill, fine.”

Coupled with the outdoor theater, Chalmers has been playing in the Auburn Community Band for more than 20 years and is currently its president.

“I started out as a euphonium player and morphed into a trombone player,” he said.

Retired from Ashley Industrial Molding, Chalmers also is president of the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association and serves on the DeKalb County Airport Authority board.

“In my work career, I was a technical person with an engineering background … this is something away from that,” he said of his involvement with the arts.

The Medal of Arts first was awarded in 1993. Former recipients are Jeanne O. Gehring, John Martin Smith, Richard Norris, John D. Wilson, Judith H. Waanders, Brian Baker, Hubert L. Stackhouse, John D. Smith, Timothy N Albert, Helen M. Pickering, Mary Thiel, Millie Hansen, Imogene Mavis, Dave Kurtz, Betty and Frank Bueker, DeKalb County Tri Kappa, Mable Bevington, Mark Ober, Jane Kempf, Marilyn Minard, Jed Freels, the City of Auburn, Nina Bennett, Barbara Olenyik Morrow, Tom Laverghetta, Don and Fran Mefford, Shelley and Kent Johnson, Lina Zerkle, Kim Randinelli, Sirleine Smith, Deb Argast, Priscilla Craven and Kathie Swaim.