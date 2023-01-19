Arts Collide in ‘Constellations’ Play at Artisan Forge -…

IT’S IN THE STARS. Forge Theater is putting on a visual and performance art show in February. (Image via Facebook)

February is marked by Valentine’s Day and love is in the air, and “Constellations” plays off of that. Described as a spellbinding, romantic journey sparked by a simple encounter between a man and a woman that turns into a world-bending experience, Forge Theater will open ‘Constellations’ to the public on Feb. 9.

The ‘Constellations’ show is a mash-up piece, the group exhibit based on four themes – constellations, zodiac, multiverse, and romance – with visual art in both 2D and 3D the backdrop for Nick Payne’s “Constellations” directed by Jake Brockmann. The play features Paige Vassel and Micah Arciniega as leads.

The artist reception will be at 5pm on Feb. 9 prior to its opening show, followed by a meet and greet with the cast and director. Additional shows will be held on Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 16-18, each from 7:30-9pm. Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase on Forge Theater’s website.

Forge Theater was founded in 2016, its mission is to actively pursue stories that challenge our perceptions of our neighbors, promote hope and shine a light on our mutual human experience. Brockmann, the artistic director, has been active in theater since his first role at three years old through his theater studies at UW-Eau Claire, a career in theater in Milwaukee, and of course, now in Eau Claire at Forge Theater.

Learn more about Forge Theater on its website or reach out with questions at [email protected] or (715) 218-8942.