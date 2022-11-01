Arts Center Theater presents Svetlana Jazz

Arts Center Theater at Marco Town Center is presenting live music to the stage with artist Svetlana at 7:30 pm, Nov. 8. The New York-based artist is an acclaimed vocalist, composer, bandleader, educator, and a Manhattan School of Music MA and Columbia PhD graduate.

Svetlana’s sound blends her strong vocals, charismatic performance style, exciting improvisational aspects of performance, and engaging storytelling. Svetlana is also a founder of the award-winning jazz appreciation program for young audiences Swing Makes You Sing.

More:3 To Do: Murder, magic and an open mic

More:SWFLA To Do List: Charles McPherson jazz sax, more

Svetlana’s latest record, “Night at the Movies,” debuted #1 (briefly edging out Michael Bublé) on the Billboard traditional jazz album charts in 2019.

Svetlana’s album “Night at the Speakeasy,” produced by Grammy Award winning Guy Eckstine and featuring Wycliffe Gordon was released in 2015. Both of Svetlana’s records have been played on jazz radio globally and have been among the “top of the year” critic’s lists.

Brandon Robertson will join Svetlana’s Quartet for the Arts Center Theater performance. Robertson is an Emmy-Nominated bassist and jazz studies instructor at FGCU. This music director and noted upright/electric bassist, composer, and music educator has been featured as a performer and bandleader at various national jazz festivals as well as touring 22 countries in Europe.

Tickets are now available at marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members.