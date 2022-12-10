Arts center seeks artist applications | News, Sports, Jobs

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts has opened applications for gallery showings as part of the 2023 season.

Qualified artists are being invited to submit samples for Solo or group exhibits of all media, including but not limited to: paintings/drawings/printmaking, photography, sculpture/carving/3-D, mixed media, and video/sound/interactive installations.

The application deadline is Feb. 28, 2023 and can be entered at adirondackarts.org/2023callforartists.

Applicants are asked to pay a Submission fee of $35 for arts center members and $45 for non-members (instructions on how to become an arts center member are on the arts center website.) Only one exhibit Submission will be allowed per artist.

The selection process will be completed by March 24, 2023 with acceptance notifications sent via email. Those accepted will be offered gallery space in one of the exhibit Rotations Featured in the 2023 season. For questions or more information, contact [email protected]